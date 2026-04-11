Old Hen, New Spin: Steve Martin and Alison Brown Hatch Video With Della Mae

Steve Martin and Alison Brown have released a new video for “New Cluck Old Hen,” their chart-topping collaboration with Della Mae. Filmed at Brooklyn folk venue Jalopy, the clip supports the single from Martin and Brown’s debut album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, out on Compass Records.

The track revisits the traditional Appalachian song “Cluck Old Hen” with new lyrics by Martin. In this version, the story turns on a husband who leaves his wife, only to find himself outmatched in the end. Celia Woodsmith leads the vocal alongside Martin, while Della Mae members Kimber Ludiker, Avril Smith, and Vickie Vaughn round out the performance with fiddle, guitar, bass, and harmony vocals.

Moreover, the collaboration takes place during a high-profile period for both artists. Martin and Brown appear in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit, which opened earlier this month. Over the past three years, their joint work has produced four No. 1 singles on the bluegrass radio charts and more than 77 million social media views.

Martin shared: “I always loved the classic American mountain tune “Cluck Old Hen.” Its only problem was it was about chickens. So one day I decided to see if I could give it a new lyric spin. Alison agreed and arranged it with ’power/bluegrass/fusion.’ Whatever that is.”

Brown added: “Once I read Steve’s lyrics I knew Della Mae would be perfect for the song. And they totally laid down the law, bringing the perfect combination of bluegrass drive and femme attitude to the track.”

Their album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, also features guest appearances from Jackson Browne, Vince Gill, Indigo Girls, Tim O’Brien, Aoife O’Donovan, and Jason Mraz.

Alison Brown & Steve Martin – Photo by Beth Herzhaft Photography

Brown became the first female musician to win an instrumentalist of the year honor from the International Bluegrass Music Association when she was named Banjo Player of the Year in 1991. Martin later received the IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year award in 2011. Both artists have also received the organization’s Distinguished Achievement Award.

In addition, Martin founded the Steve Martin Banjo Prize in 2010, and the award has distributed more than $500,000 to banjo players across genres. Past recipients include Rhiannon Giddens and Jake Blount. Brown, who has long served as a co-chair of the prize, also co-founded Compass Records in 1995.