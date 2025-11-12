The Last Poets’ Africanism Spins Back On Vinyl

The Last Poets – Africanism (Africa Seven, 2024/2025 vinyl reissue)

The Last Poets have reissued Africanism on vinyl. This formidable recording brings together spoken word poetry with irresistible Afrobeat grooves and contemporary jazz. Founding members Abiodun Oyewole and Umar Bin Hassan revisit staples including “When the Revolution Comes,” “Gash Man,” and “This is Madness.” With this recording, The Last Poets demonstrate their gift for word and also prove that spoken word is much more effective than rapping.

The late Tony Allen, best known for his work with Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, provided the superb drumming support for the sessions with his signature Afrobeat rhythms. The lineup also features Egypt 80 alumni Akinola Adio Oyebola and Kunle Justice, keyboardist Kaidi Tatham, and saxophonist Courtney Pine.

Africanism was recorded during live dates in Brooklyn and London. The album was produced, recorded, and mixed by Prince Fatty. The current Last Poets roster comprises Umar Bin Hassan, Abiodun Oyewole, and Baba Donn Babatunde.

Artists: The Last Poets on spoken word; Tony Allen on drums; Kunle Justice on bass; Akinola Adio Oyebola on guitar; Musa Mboob on percussion; Ayomide Opara on backing vocals; The Soothsayers on horns; Joe Armon-Jones on Fender Rhodes; Kaidi Tatham on keyboards; Courtney Pine on saxophone.

An expanded 2 CD edition contains 38 tracks including the entire Africanism LP along with vocal and percussion edits, a cappella versions, instrumental variations, and percussion remixes.

Produced by Mike Pelanconi and Tony Thorpe.

Music and Horns arranged by Kunle Justice.

All tracks written by The Last Poets with music by Kunle Justice.

Engineered by Mike Pelanconi and AJ Tissian.

Recorded at The Wavelab, Brooklyn and Prince Fatty Studio, London.

Additional mix by Michael Heffernan.

Artwork: New Analog.

Buy Africanism.