Córdoba Ignites with Passion as Flamenco Contest Reveals 2025 Finalists

Spain’s prestigious Concurso Nacional de Arte Flamenco (CNAF) has announced the twelve finalists competing in its 24th edition, aiming to claim the coveted Premios Nacionales de Arte Flamenco. After the selection phase held from November 3 to 11 at Córdoba’s Teatro Góngora, the jury confirmed the flamenco artists advancing to the next round, the Fase de Opción a Premio, which will take place November 17–19 at the Gran Teatro de Córdoba.

Baile Finalists

Ricardo Fernández Ribas “El Tete” (Barcelona)

Paula González Salazar “Paula Salazar” (Málaga)

Cristina Soler Valero “Cristina Soler” (Granada)

Cante Finalists

Sara Jiménez Valverde “Sara Denez” (Córdoba)

Bernardo Miranda Luna “Bernardo Miranda” (Fernán Núñez, Córdoba)

José Plantón Heredia “José del Calli” (Córdoba)

Guitarra Finalists

Ángel Flores Trujillo “Ángel Flores” (Madrid)

Alfonso Moreno Linares “Alfonso Linares” (Córdoba)

Álvaro Pérez Álvarez “Álvaro Martinete” (Granada)

The newly established Premio para Instrumentistas Flamencos, whose finalists were named in October, features:

Ildefonso Aroca Moreno “Alfonso Aroca” (piano, Córdoba)

Juan Fernando Pérez Feria “Juanfe Pérez” (electric bass, Villanueva de los Castillejos, Huelva)

Francisco de Asís Roca García “Francisco Roca” (flute, Huelva)

The jury praised all participants for their “dedication, courage, and deep respect for flamenco.”

Performance Schedule

The Fase de Opción a Premio will unfold over three public sessions at the Gran Teatro de Córdoba. On November 17, performances will feature El Tete (baile), Sara Denez (cante), Ángel Flores (guitarra), and Alfonso Aroca (piano). The following day showcases Paula Salazar, Bernardo Miranda, Alfonso Linares, and Juanfe Pérez. The final session on November 19 includes Cristina Soler, José del Calli, Álvaro Martinete, and Francisco Roca.

According to contest rules, cante finalists must perform four styles; baile contestants, three dances; guitarra competitors, two solo concert pieces plus accompaniment performances; and instrumentalists, two freely chosen works reflecting flamenco character.

Awards and Gala

Winners will be announced after the competition phase, with non-winning finalists receiving €3,000 in cante, baile, and guitarra categories, and €2,000 in the instrumental section. The Gala Final will take place on November 22 at the Gran Teatro de Córdoba, with tickets available at the box office and the Instituto Municipal de Artes Escénicas (IMAE) website.

Both the competition phase and the final gala will be streamed online, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of flamenco’s designation as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.