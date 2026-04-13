Tamikrest Keep The Tuareg Connection Live With “Imanin”

Tamikrest have released “Imanin,” the second single from their upcoming album, Assikel, due May 15 via Glitterbeat. The Saharan rock group also shared a new video for the track.

According to the band, the video serves as “a tribute to refugees and to the ongoing struggle of the Kel Tamasheq people.”

For the past two decades, Tamikrest have presented the sound, culture, and political reality of the Kel Tamasheq (or Tamashek), also known as the Tuareg. The band’s name translates from Tamasheq as “connection” or “union.” Tamikrest have become one of the community’s most prominent musical voices, with songs about exile, loss, and resistance.

Tamikrest includes Ousmane Ag Mossa on lead vocals, electric & acoustic guitar; Cheikh Ag Tiglia on bass, backing vocals, acoustic guitar, jembe, percussion; Paul Salvagnac on electric guitar, lapsteel, dobro, tumba tumba; and Cédric Momo Maure on calabash, dhol, bendir, tumba tumba, jembe, tube.

The band’s discography includes Adagh (Glitterhouse Records, 2010); The Tent Sessions, with Dirtmusic ‎(2010); Toumastin (Glitterhouse Records, 2011); Live 2011 ‎(2011); Chatma (Glitterbeat, 2013); Taksera (Glitterbeat, 2015); Kidal (Glitterbeat, 2017); and Tamotaït (Glitterbeat, 2020).