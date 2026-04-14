Rafael Carvalho Introduces the viola da terra on A Teia Da Viola

Rafael Carvalho – A Teia da Viola (self-release, 2025)

Rafael Carvalho’s A Teia Da Viola is a delightful 10-track self-released album that celebrates the beautiful viola da terra, the 12-string traditional guitar from the Azores.

The album dedicates several pieces to Azorean island life and customs. “Noite De Folgas” points to after-work nights that include dance and song, while “N’Adega” references vineyard labor and joyful family barbecues.

Carvalho also introduces Portuguese cultural figures. “Paredes Perpétuo” honors the late Portuguese guitar maestro Carlos Paredes, and “Ilhas Desconhecidas” marks the 100th anniversary of writer Raul Brandão’s passage through the Azores.

Rafael Carvalho – A Teia da Viola

Carvalho, a virtuoso musician and teacher born in Ribeira Quente, has spent three decades connected to the viola da terra through performance, composition, instruction, and promotion. His discography includes nine solo albums, two duo albums, two trio albums, and more than two dozen guest appearances on various albums and singles. He has published three volumes of Method For Viola Da Terra, based on his teaching work and the structure he developed for the viola da terra course at the Ponta Delgada Regional Conservatory.

Musicians: Rafael Carvalho on viola da terra, guitar.

Special Guests: Chico Lobo on vocals, viola caipira; Carlos Fontes on bass; Evandro Meneses on vocals, percussion, double bass; and Luís Xavier on percussion.

Mixing and Mastering: Luís Xavier / CuboX.

Photography: Rui Melo.

Graphic Design and Concept: Paulo Bettencourt.

Buy A Teia Da Viola.