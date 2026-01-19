Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Adds Miles Davis Tribute As Five-Night Lineup Grows

Montreux Jazz Festival Miami has expanded to five nights. The event will run February 25–March 1, 2026, and announced several new additions to its lineup.

A Miles Davis Centennial Celebration on February 25 will open the festival, featuring the Miles Electric Band and the Kind of Blue Acoustic Band, joined by guests Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Sammy Figueroa, Ibrahim Maalouf, and others. Thursday, February 26 now includes a headlining set from drummer and producer Makaya McCraven, while rising Latin pop artist Elena Rose joins the bill for Sunday night. PJ Morton, Tank (of Tank and the Bangas), and La Reezy have also been added to the Friday New Orleans Celebration alongside Jon Batiste and Trombone Shorty.

The Miami edition remains the only U.S. outpost of the long-running Swiss Montreux Jazz Festival, often described as the “Rolls Royce of music festivals.” Hosted by Jon Batiste, the event is staged as an intimate, approximately 1,500-capacity experience focused on close-up performances and spontaneous collaborations.

The Full 2026 Lineup:

Wed, Feb 25: Miles Electric Band & Kind of Blue Acoustic Band (Guests: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Sammy Figueroa, Ibrahim Maalouf)

Thu, Feb 26: Makaya McCraven

Fri, Feb 27: Jon Batiste & Trombone Shorty’s NOLA Celebration (Guests: PJ Morton, Tank, La Reezy)

Sat, Feb 28: Nile Rodgers & CHIC, TOTO, Adi Oasis

Sun, Mar 1: Bomba Estéreo, Elena Rose, Pedrito Martinez

