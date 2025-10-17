Suma Flamenca Closes First Week With El Trío and a Flamenco Show for Children

(headline image: El Trío – Photo by Pepe Ainsua)

Suma Flamenca wraps up its first week on Sunday, October 19, with a double program that celebrates both musical mastery and family-friendly creativity.

At Teatros del Canal, El Trío, formed by bassist Carles Benavent, drummer Tino di Geraldo, and saxophonist and flutist Jorge Pardo, returns to the stage to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album El Concierto de Sevilla. Renowned for fusing flamenco and jazz, the group revisits its pioneering sound with a performance that honors its legacy and enduring influence on contemporary Spanish music.

Flamenco Kids graphic by Teresa del Pozo

Meanwhile, at the Centro Cultural Pilar Miró, Flamenco Kids invites younger audiences into the world of flamenco through an engaging mix of live performance and animated video projections. The show combines rhythm, play, and imagination, introducing children to different flamenco styles in a lively, interactive format designed to spark curiosity and joy.