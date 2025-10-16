The album cover for La Noche by Radio Tarifa features a painting dominated by black and gold brushstrokes with hints of red. The dynamic figure at the center is set against a beige grid-like background. The left side displays the text “RADIO TARIFA” and “LA NOCHE” in bold white and orange lettering on a solid black panel.
Radio Tarifa Rises to the Top of the Iberian Roots Music Chart for 3rd Quarter of 2025

World Music Central News Room October 16, 2025 No Comments

The album La noche by the legendary band Radio Tarifa has reached the number one spot of LIMúR, the Iberian Roots Music Chart for the Third Quarter of 2025. This is the band’s first release since the death of co-founder Benjamín Escoriza.

Radio Tarifa was formed in Madrid through the collaboration of three musicians: Faín Sánchez Dueñas of Valladolid, Vincent Molino of Montpellier, and Escoriza of Granada. Faín and Vincent first met in 1985 while performing in a medieval music band, and bonded over shared interests in Arabic and Mediterranean traditions. Their later encounter with Escoriza added a distinctive voice, commanding stage presence, and a poetic approach to songwriting.

The album follows the band’s established format, with ten traditional songs and four originals. Faín oversees production and most musical arrangements. In Escoriza’s absence, nine guest singers contribute across the tracks.

Influences include rock, flamenco, medieval polyphony, Castilian, Greek, Breton, Japanese, and other folk traditions, reflecting Radio Tarifa’s cross-cultural roots within world music.

LIMúR – Third Quarter 2025

  1. Radio Tarifa – La noche – Buda Musique
  2. Lina & Marco Mezquida – O fado – Galileo Music Communication
  3. Matthieu Saglio & Camille Saglio – Al alba – ACT Music
  4. Rodrigo Leão – O rapaz da montanha – Galileo Music Communication
  5. Germán Díaz & Benxamín Otero – Outras trece cancións bonitas – Producciones efímeras
  6. Luis Giménez Amorós – Bahía-Levant – KRB
  7. Danças Ocultas – Inspirar – Galileo Music Communication
  8. Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco moro – Alaa Zouiten
  9. El Nido – La constancia – Todo Aire
  10. Sangre de Muérdago – O xardín – Música Máxica
  11. Pilar Almalé – Zumo de manzana – Delicias Discográficas
  12. Manu Sequera – Mestranzo – Manu Sequera Produce
  13. Acetre – Cantos veniales – Acetre
  14. Ahmed Mukhtar & Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Al-Hambra – ARC Music
  15. Krama – Stanbrook [EP] – Modal Sound Records

More about the chart: https://www.limur.eu

