Tuvergen Band to Bring Mongolian Folk Rock To Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall will celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with a one-day program by Mongolian folk rock ensemble Tuvergen Band on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Queens.

The program begins at 1 p.m. with a 45-minute workshop on Mongolian music. Participants will learn about khöömii, or throat singing, as well as instruments such as the morin khuur, igil, doshpuluur and tovshuur. Tickets for the workshop are $5.

At 2:15 p.m., Tuvergen Band will perform a concert that combines Mongolian and Tuvan folk traditions with rock, blues, and bluegrass. The group’s name means “galloping” in Mongolian.

The trio features throat singer and multi-instrumentalist Tamir Hargana; morin khuur player Naizal Hargana, a former principal and soloist with the Inner Mongolian Youth Choir’s Morin Khuur Ensemble; and percussionist Brent Roman, an ethnomusicologist and former Cirque du Soleil performer.

FTH teaching artist Ling Tang will also appear, with a demonstration of Inner Mongolian dance followed by an audience dance finale.

Advance concert tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for members and children 12 and under. Day-of tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for members and children 12 and under.

Location: 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 463-7700 x222

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.flushingtownhall.org.