Johnette Downing And Nathan Williams Unite For Louisiana-Focused Children’s Zydeco Album

Johnette Downing, Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas: My Little Snap Bean: Zydeco for Children (Wiggle Worm Records, 2026)

Johnette Downing’s My Little Snap Bean: Zydeco for Children feels like a cherished cultural inheritance passed hand to hand. Crafted together with Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas, the album brings Louisiana tradition into a child’s ear. The result is joyful music, full of bounce, memory, and local knowledge.

What makes the record so affecting is Downing’s storytelling weaved with Williams’ deep zydeco authority in songs that carry the sounds of the dancehall, the porch, and the family gathering. “Going to the La La” opens a door onto a living social world, while “Juré” is drawn from an early Creole form Williams remembers from childhood.

The record’s use of Cajun French and Kouri-vini (Louisiana Creole) tie the songs to a specific landscape and to communities that have kept these traditions alive across generations. When swamp folklore appears in “My Parrain is the Loup Garou” and “The Fifolet,” the music turns dusky and playful, giving young listeners a glimpse of Louisiana’s mythic imagination.

Downing and Williams understand that children’s music does not need to be simplified to be welcoming. Their musicianship is deft, earthy, and expressive. My Little Snap Bean succeeds because it trusts children to hear more than catchy choruses. It offers them language, legend, and communal memory in one generous, glowing package. It is a joyful act of preservation, and a bayou-born bridge between generations.

Downing brings an extensive background in children’s music and literature, with more than thirty books and a dozen recordings. Previous albums by Johnette Downing include Jumpin’ Jitters, It’s Halloween (2023), Swamp Romp, A Louisiana Dance Party (2019), Reading Rocks! (2012), Boogie Woogie Bugs (2010), Dixieland Jazz for Children (2008), Fins & Grins (2007), The Second Line (2003), Silly Sing Along (2001), Wild & Woolly Wiggle Songs (2000), From the Gumbo Pot (1998), Music Time (1992), and New Moon: Tunes for Little Folks (1990).

Johnette Downing – Photoby Thom Bennett

Williams, a Grammy-nominated artist, has spent over three decades as a leading figure in zydeco, performing at major venues and festivals promoting Creole musical heritage.

Nathan Williams, courtesy of Atomic Music Group

Musicians: Johnette Downing – lead and harmony vocals, ukulele; Nathan Williams – accordion, lead vocal, ensemble vocals; Dennis Paul Williams – electric guitar, ensemble vocals; Allen Williams – electric bass, ensemble vocals; D’Juan Francis – rubboard, ensemble vocals, body percussion; Keith Sonnier – drums, ensemble vocals, body percussion; and Scott Billington – harmonica, chromatic harmonica, harmony vocals, and ensemble vocals.

Buy My Little Snap Bean: Zydeco for Children.