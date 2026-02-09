Smithsonian Folkways Releases Impressive Clifton Chenier Zydeco Anthology

Clifton Chenier – King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco (Smithsonian Folkways and Arhoolie Records, 2026)

King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco is a comprehensive, dazzling and revelatory boxed set that celebrates the legacy of the dazzling work of Zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier, who influenced many rock musicians. The release comes in two formats, 4 CDs or 6 LPs. Notably, the collection was assembled in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Chenier’s birth.

The set features a chronology of Chenier’s fundamental, timeless and high-spirited work with Arhoolie and other labels, alongside a healthy dose of previously unissued gems. The 160-page book includes photos, posters, and other graphic artifacts from the Strachwitz Collection and deeply researched liner note essays by Grammy award-winning writer Adam Machado, public folklorist and radio host Nick Spitzer and longtime Louisiana journalist Herman Fuselier. Equally important, the booklet features a moving personal remembrance by Clifton’s son, renowned Zydeco musician C.J. Chenier. This collection is the first release on Arhoolie since the label became a part of Smithsonian Folkways.

Clifton Chenier (1925–1987) grew up in South Louisiana, where he listened to his father play “La La” music at house dances in Black French Creole communities. The style relied on tight, percussive syncopation, often crafted from a spare combination: accordion and a washboard pressed into service as a rhythm instrument.

As a teenager, Chenier took up the accordion and began incorporating the rhythm and blues that filled radios and jukeboxes. That mix helped define what came to be known as zydeco, with Chenier emerging as its most visible architect and ambassador.

During the 1950s, he recorded for labels including Elko, Specialty, and Chess. He also joined national package-show tours alongside major performers such as Little Richard and Etta James. By the 1960s, he had settled in Houston, and the era of big stages seemed to have passed.

One rainy Saturday night in a Houston neighborhood bar changed that situation. Chenier’s cousin, Lightning Hopkins, introduced him to Chris Strachwitz, founder and owner of Arhoolie Records. This encounter gave both zydeco and Clifton Chenier a committed label home and a lasting champion.