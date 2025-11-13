Silvana Estrada’s Charming Self-Produced ‘Vendrán Suaves Lluvias’

Silvana Estrada – Vendrán Suaves Lluvias (Glassnote Records, 2025)

Silvana Estrada frames Vendrán Suaves Lluvias (Gentle Rains Will Come) as a document of recovery and renewal. “The songs were born little by little, some since the pandemic,” she says, describing a period that included unfruitful sessions, a traumatic spinal injury, and the murder of her best friend. “When I found that space again, it became clear that I was the only person who could produce this album.”

Estrada’s voice feels like a trusted friend telling hometown stories, lovely, clear, and impossible to tune out. Her folk roots stay firm, even as drums lay down the heartbeat and orchestral arrangements open the room like mountain air after rain. Polished yet personal, engaging, emotive, and full of place.

The recordings took place in Montréal, Barcelona, and Mexico City. The title nods to Sara Teasdale’s 1918 poem “There Will Come Soft Rains,” a reference that mirrors the album’s shift from turmoil toward hope. Estrada emphasizes a front-to-back arc “that connects us with joy and movement,” guided by strength and resilience.

The Mexican singer-songwriter from Coatepec, Veracruz wrote the album in full and continues to center the Venezuelan cuatro in her arrangements.

Her career path includes early collaborations with Charlie Hunter on Lo Sagrado (recorded in Coatepec, released 2017; re-released 2020), the EP Primeras Canciones (2018), and performances with artists such as Natalia Lafourcade, Mon Laferte, and Julieta Venegas, work that has broadened her reach across indie, jazz, folk, and world music circles.

Buy Vendrán Suaves Lluvias.