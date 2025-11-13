Mike Mitchell- Hinge on the Gate cover artwork. A photo of Mike Mitchell with hands in his pockets.
Mike Mitchell’s “Hinge on the Gate,” a Bluegrass Heartbreaker

November 13, 2025

Mike Mitchell has released a new single, “Hinge on the Gate,” via Mountain Fever Records. The track addresses the often unseen costs of military service within the pursuit of the American Dream.

Mitchell, an experienced songwriter and fiddler, co-wrote the song with Beth Lee. “A ‘story’ song, for me, is akin to a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ narrative,” he said, noting the pair chose “a profoundly sad conclusion” to confront those sacrifices.

The recording features Mitchell on lead vocals and fiddle with Darin Aldridge (guitar, harmony vocals), Tim Surrett (bass), Wayne Benson (mandolin), and Kristin Scott Benson (banjo).

