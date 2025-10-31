Salif Keita To Debut At Zanzibar’s 2026 Festival, Sauti Za Busara

Sauti za Busara will return for its 23rd edition in Stone Town, Zanzibar, from February 5–8, 2026. Organizers confirmed that Malian star Salif Keita, widely known as “The Golden Voice of Africa,” will perform at the festival for the first time.

The appearance marks a milestone for the East African event, long recognized as a showcase for world music from the continent and its diaspora. Keita joins a bill that combines established names with rising acts.

Confirmed artists include Ben Pol (Tanzania), Man Fongo (Tanzania), Pilani Bubu (South Africa), Lindigo (Reunion Island), Malcolm Jiyane Tree-o (South Africa), Sousou & Maher Cissoko (Senegal/Sweden), Kara Sylla Ka & Baye Fall Band (Switzerland), Hammer Q (Zanzibar), Atanda & Afrojazz Messengers (Nigeria/UK), Tarajazz (Zanzibar), La Carmen y Su Familia Musical (Colombia), and Mehmet Polat Quartet (Netherlands).

Additional performers listed are Alamokha (Tanzania), Mama C and the Fusion Band (Tanzania), Magomamoto Theatre Group (Tanzania), Man Kifimbo (Tanzania), Labdi (Kenya), Ancestors (Togo), Abdel Grooz (Canada/Algeria), Bilal Irshed Trio (Denmark), Ahamada Smis (Comoros), Seby Ntege (Uganda/UK), Kaya ByiNshii (Rwanda), Rajab Suleiman & Kithara (Zanzibar/Tanzania), DCMA Young Stars (Zanzibar), and Swahili Encounters (Zanzibar/various).