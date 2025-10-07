Santur Maestro and Mashriq Expert Hayaf Yassine

Hayaf Yassine is a Lebanese musician, educator, and scholar celebrated for revitalizing the Arabic musical traditions of the Mashriq.

A santur master, he founded the Arab Musical Heritage Ensemble, recording seven albums and performing internationally.

As an educator, Yassine transformed music education by creating a child-sized santur and co-authoring Lebanon’s first school method for teaching Mashriq music.

In 2007, Yassine established Bayt Al-Musiqa, the world’s leading institution for this tradition, training thousands through oral transmission.

In 2025, Yassine was one of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 finalists.