Ritual, A Masterful Work of Afro-Brazilian and Afro-Cuban Music

Léo Leobons – Ritual (Kaxambu Records, 2018)

If you are into Cuban and Brazilian percussion, Ritual by Léo Leobons is a real treat. Ritual is loaded with fantastic collaborations with some of the best musicians from the modern and traditional music scene in Brazil.

Ritual brings together Afro-Brazilian and Afro-Cuban traditions with total ease and finesse. Leobons presents a delectable mix of Afro-rooted chants, electronic effects, captivating funk beats and fabulous percussion.

Léo Leobons is a key figure in Brazilian traditional music. He was initiated into candomblé at 8 years of age as Ogã de Xangô (a lay priest of Xangô). As a consequence, Léo Leobons has rhythm stitched into his spirit. Today, he is the most accomplished Brazilian experts in Afro-Cuban folklore. Most significantly, he has contributed to the education of a whole generation of percussionists from Rio de Janeiro.

Leobons has worked with some of the finest Brazilian artists, from Maria Rita, Azymuth and Nando Reis to Pedro Luís e a Parede, Lucas Santtana, and Ramiro Musotto. His work has appeared in movies, documentaries, radio shows and TV programs in Brazil and beyond.

Produced by Léo Leobons and Rodrigo Campello.

Recorded at Ministereo Estudio, Rio de Janeiro.

Artwork by Pedro Leobons.

Buy Ritual.