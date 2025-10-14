Círculo Flamenco De Madrid Unveils 2025–2026 Season: 36 Dates

The Círculo Flamenco de Madrid announced a 2025–2026 program built around 36 events that will present cante, concert guitar, and a slate of parallel activities.

The season opens with a special concert by Montse Cortés alongside her son Antonio, presented as a rising talent, and Josemi Carmona. Subsequent recitals feature El Pele, Paqui Ríos, Pepe el Boleco, Paqui Lara, Bonela Hijo, and Manuel de la Tomasa. A dedicated “Los Palacios” day brings Juanito el Distinguido, Itoly de Los Palacios, and Nene Escalera with the guitar of Juan Requena. Another highlight pays tribute to Roque Montoya “Jarrito” on his centenary with performances by Antonio Reyes and Nono Reyes.

CFM’s commitment to concert guitar continues through appearances by Rafael Riqueni (with Tim Ries), Diego del Morao, Alfredo Lagos, and José Quevedo “Bolita.”

The in-house recording series “CDs Directo en el Círculo de Madrid” returns with Aurora Vargas, accompanied by Diego del Morao and Miguel Salado. Publications also expand: Ediciones Círculo Flamenco de Madrid issues a second volume dedicated to Pepe Lamarca’s flamenco photography, while the first volume, Arte y artistas flamencos by Fernando el de Triana, receives autumn presentations in La Puebla de Cazalla, Seville, and Jerez.

Parallel activities feature noted scholars and commentators, including Miguel Espín, Manuel Bohórquez, José Manuel Gamboa, and Cristina Cruces. A centenary event honors José Manuel Capuletti with participation from Patricio Hidalgo.

Institutional partnerships remain in place. An agreement with the Real Casino de Madrid grants CFM members access to the Foro Flamenco José Ángel Galán program: two lectures and three concerts headlined by La Kaíta, Sandra Carrasco, and Vicente Soto. A collaboration with Cineteca de Matadero Madrid adds a film series with works by Joaquín Lledó, Paco Bech, and Tere Peña, plus a selection from Los inicios del cine flamenco.

The season finale centers on CFM’s annual trip, which includes donating recordings to the Centro Andaluz de Documentación del Flamenco, with Luis Moneo as guest. A closing fiesta in Jerez features Dolores Agujetas, Agujetas Chico, José Mijita, Domingo Rubichi, and Ali de la Tota.

CFM partner venues and institutions: Teatro Flamenco Madrid, Real Casino de Madrid, Corral de la Morería, Sin Tarima Libros, Centro Andaluz de Documentación del Flamenco, Matadero Madrid, Asociación Amigos del Central, Asociación Cultural Flamenca Las Cadenas, and Peña Cultural Flamenca Torres Macarena.

The season poster is designed by María Artigas.