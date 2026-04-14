Festival Les Suds Unveils New Set of Artist for 2026

French world music gathering Festival Les Suds, à Arles has unveiled a new wave of artists for its 31st edition, set to run from July 13 to July 19, 2026. The event continues to present performers who carry music across borders.

The program will once again feature the flagship Soirées Suds at the Théâtre Antique. However, the broader schedule also includes recurring formats such as Moments Précieux, Nuits Suds, the Bal Précieux, and the Moment Décalé. Together, these venues offer varied listening environments throughout the city.

Each evening at 7:30 p.m., the Moments Précieux series will take place at Alyscamps, the Cour de l’Archevêché, and Croisière. These concerts emphasize intimate settings and feature rare artists or unique collaborations. The newly announced acts include Ma Petite, Eténèsh Wassié, Sandra Carrasco & David de Arahal, Abdullah Miniawy Trio, Ali Doğan Gönültaş, and Mahsa Vahdat & Shadi Fathi.

Meanwhile, from July 16 to July 18, the Nuits Suds segment will begin at midnight. This late-night program offers more dance-oriented performances. The lineup includes Uzi Freyja, Ghetto Kumbé, Papatef, Sabor A Mi, and Captain Planet.

More information at suds-arles.com. Tickets at billetterie.suds-arles.com.