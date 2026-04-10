Prabir Aur Antaheen cover artwork. A black and white photo of Prabir playing guitar.
Album reviews

Prabir And The Endless: Dazzling Mix of Eastern Ragas and Western Guitar

Angel Romero April 10, 2026 No Comments

Prabir Mehta — Prabir Aur Antaheen (self-release, 2026)

Prabir Aur Antaheen presents a set of everlasting compositions rooted in ancient Indian raags (ragas), arranged for guitar. Here, Prabir Mehta intertwines Indian classical influences with Western-style melodic arrangements, with improvisation as a central element.

The recordings feature Mehta on guitar and Prudhvi Meda on mrindangam. Celie Galante and Kenneka Cook contribute vocals; both have long collaborated with Mehta. Russell Lacy recorded the album at The Virginia Moonwalker studio.

The Hindi title translates as “Prabir and The Endless,” which echoes a classic Western band-name format while, at the same time, points to the boundless scope suggested by the music.

The things music can do for anyone involved, from performer to listener, is so magical. The impact truly is endless,” Mehta said.

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
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