The Tung Auditorium Unveils Diverse Autumn-Winter 2026 Program

(headline image: Habib Koité & Sura Susso)

The Tung Auditorium in Liverpool (England) has announced its Autumn-Winter 2026 season. It is the University of Liverpool venue’s 10th program since opening in 2022. The new lineup features an international roster of artists and projects that includes world music, western classical performance, folk, film, visual art, and multidisciplinary collaborations.

A highlight of the season is a partnership with African Night Fever and Africa Oyé that brings together Malian guitarist, singer, and composer Habib Koité and Gambian kora player Sura Susso. The pair will present material from their upcoming album Manding Melodies, which reinterprets traditional Manding folk tales and songs for contemporary audiences.

Meanwhile, Manchester Collective returns with Constellations, a collaboration with percussionist Sidiki Dembélé and his ensemble. The program combines folk traditions from the Ivory Coast, Mali, and Senegal with classical repertoire performed by violinist Rakhi Singh. New works from composer and multidisciplinary artist Nwando Ebizie will also feature as part of the performance.

Sidiki Dembélé and Nwando Ebizie – Photo by Mike Skelton

The venue’s partnership with Milap continues with the Tung debut of sitar player Roopa Panesar, who will perform alongside tabla player Kousic Sen. The duo first worked together on Panesar’s 2011 debut album Khoj and remain known for their long-running musical collaboration.

Roopa Panesar

Several events will explore connections between music and other art forms. In September, the Beckett: Lieben 2026 festival, presented with the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies, will host The Six Paintings. The concert examines the relationship between visual art and music through Samuel Beckett’s encounters with German Expressionism.

The production features vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, guqin player Cheng Yu, guitarists Niwel Tsumbu and Benjamin Dwyer, and pianist Mary Dullea. Actress Anna Nygh will narrate Beckett’s writings and reflections throughout the performance.

Beckett Lieben 2026 – The Six Paintings

Also in September, award-winning ensemble Vox Lumiere will present a live reinterpretation of Fritz Lang’s silent film Metropolis, combining original music, live instrumentation, and vocal performance.

Tangram – Divine Intimacies

In October, Tangram will stage Divine Intimacies, a multidisciplinary work that mixes music, philosophy, and visual art inspired by early Chinese philosophical texts. The performance will incorporate real-time visualisations by artist Chang Meng and an interactive LED installation created by Ke Peng.

The season also introduces programs inspired by industry and transportation history. Heswall Concert Band will mark the bicentenary of the Liverpool–Manchester Railway with new compositions by University of Liverpool alumnus Matthew Holroyd. Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project reflects the area’s historic connection to the world’s first modern inter-city railway.

Later in October, Solem Quartet will present Industry, a program inspired by communities associated with the Industrial Revolution. Liverpool Philharmonic’s 10:10 ensemble will also revisit Steve Reich’s Different Trains, accompanied by Bill Morrison’s film, a decade after the project’s debut at Edge Hill Station.

The Dawon the Railway

The season concludes with performances from established folk-rock acts. Canadian group Crash Test Dummies will return in October, featuring original members performing material from their catalogue. Folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention will also make their third appearance at the venue ahead of the band’s 60th-anniversary celebrations. Singer-songwriter Eddi Reader is scheduled to perform a solo concert during the same weekend.

The Tung Auditorium Autumn-Winter 2026 Season

Solace / St. Augustine’s Remorse

Sunday 13th September, 7.30pm

The Dawn of the Railway

Friday 18th September, 7.30pm

Vox Lumiere: Metropolis

Saturday 19th September, 7.30pm

Beckett: Lieben 2026 – Six Paintings

Sunday 20th September, 7.30pm

Paul Lewis Mozart+ Recital No.2

Sunday 27th September, 2.30pm

KingFast

Wednesday 30th September, 1pm

Manchester Collective x Sidiki Dembélé: Constellations

Friday 2nd October, 7.30pm

La Serenissima: The Big Concert

Saturday 3rd October, 6pm

Fabio Bagnoli & Liverpool String Academy Orchestra

Sunday 4th October, 2pm

TARANG: New Contemporary Indian Music

Wednesday 7th October, 1pm

Crash Test Dummies

Friday 9th October, 7.30pm

Different Trains: Made in Liverpool

Saturday 10th October, 7.30pm

Solem Quartet: Industry

Sunday 11th October, 4pm

Jonathan Aasgaard & Ian Buckle

Wednesday 14th October, 1pm

Fairport Convention

Friday 16th October, 7.30pm

Eddi Reader

Sunday 18th October, 7.30pm

Hank Bee

Wednesday 21st October, 1pm

Tangram: Divine Intimacies

Friday 23rd October, 7.30pm

Habib Koité and Sura Susso: Manding Melody

Sunday 25th October, 7.30pm

Colours of the Piano

Wednesday 28th October, 1pm

Liverpool Mozart Orchestra: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

Sunday 1st November, 7.30pm

Health Care in the Information Age

Tuesday 3rd November, 6pm

Music, Technology and Interaction Centre

Wednesday 4th November, 1pm

Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell

Saturday 7th November, 7.30pm

Aires and Symphonies

Wednesday 11th November, 1pm

Reinventing Britten

Wednesday 11th November, 7.30pm

Dr Jazz and the Cheshire Cats: Big Band Legacies

Saturday 14th November, 7.30pm

Crosby Symphony Orchestra: Pictures

Sunday 15th November, 2.30pm

The Liverpool String Academy Chamber Ensemble

Wednesday 18th November, 1pm

The Jay Rayner Sextet

Friday 20th November, 7.30pm

Orchestra dell’Arte: Appassionata

Sunday 22nd November, 3pm

Joseph Ankrah Celebration Concert

Wednesday 25th November

Roopa Panesar & Kousic Sen

Friday 27th November, 7.30pm

Brian Bilston: How To Lay An Egg With A Horse Inside

Saturday 28th November, 7.30pm

University of Liverpool Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert

Sunday 29th November, 4pm

Mia Mai

Wednesday 2nd December, 1pm

Toyah Willcox

Friday 4th December, 7.30pm

Cara Dillon: Upon A Winter’s Night

Saturday 5th December, 7.30pm

Apollo5 Christmas Lights: Music for Advent

Sunday 6th December, 2.30pm

Liverpool Cathedral Girls Choir & Scholars’ Festive Celebration

Wednesday 9th December, 1pm

A Festive Fanfare: Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Brass Band & Youth Training Choir

Wednesday 9th December, 7.30pm

Robert Vincent

Friday 11th December, 7.30pm

Liverpool Welsh Choral: A Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Saturday 12th December, 7.30pm

A Merry Musical Christmas

Wednesday 16th December, 1pm

Liverpool University Music Society Winter Concert

Friday 18th December, 7.30pm

Tom Spence Christmas

Saturday 19th December, 7.30pm

More information at thetungauditorium.com