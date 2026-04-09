Desert Blues Band Tarwa N-Tiniri Weaves Gnawa and Amazigh Music on “Nbina”

Moroccan desert blues band Tarwa N-Tiniri has released “Nbina,” a new single and video from its upcoming third album, Zaman (release date: April 17, 2026).

The track features Gnawa rhythms and trance-driven melodies tooted in the musical traditions of southeast Morocco. Abdelaziz Boussta, president of the Jdour Gnawa Association for Authentic Art, wrote the song.

Meanwhile, the video was filmed in Khamlia at Dar Gnaoua Bambara in Merzuga. The single was recorded at Sahara Records, the group’s studio in Warzazate (Ouarzazate), and produced by Atty Records in Canada.

Zaman also includes guest appearances by Thijs Borsten, Simon Walls, and Bader Mezouz. The album focuses on memory, identity, resilience, and the cultural heritage of the Draa Valley and the wider southeast of Morocco.

Tarwa N-Tiniri formed in Warzazate in 2012. Since then, the group has developed an international visibility through performances in Europe, Africa, and the Arab world. Their name translates to “generation of the desert,” a phrase that reflects their focus on Amazigh (Berber) heritage and the stories of desert communities.