Folklore(s) Festival Takes to Madrid’s Streets and Clubs

The Folklore(s) Festival in Madrid will reach its most comprehensive day on Saturday, May 30, 2026, with a program that extends from workshops to public spaces, reinforcing its focus on participation and shared experience.

First, Groupa will lead a monographic session on Nordic folklore, offering insight into its creative approach. The Swedish ensemble will guide attendees through listening exercises, instrumental practice, and collective experimentation. In addition, the session will address arrangement techniques, improvisation, group interaction, and rhythmic work through body percussion, voice, and instruments.

Groupa

At the same time, the festival will host the first edition of the Folklore(s) Route of Madrid, an accessible walking tour through the city center. Led by Ursaria, the experience will trace key sites tied to Madrid’s musical heritage, while also highlighting lesser-known stories connected to traditional culture.

Kike Arias

Later, Plaza de Ramales will become the setting for Música & Baile en la Vía Pública, an open gathering centered on music and dance in the streets. Choreographer Kike Arias will coordinate the session, inviting participants of all backgrounds to engage in a collective performance that returns folklore to the street.

Delameseta

The evening will continue at Sala Galileo Galilei with a colloquium and concert. The event will include the presentation of Viva quien canta y quien baila, a documentary that honors the women of Peñaparda and their contribution to living musical memory. Afterward, Delameseta will take the stage, bringing its urban electronic beat approach to folklore into the program.

Finally, the festival will extend into the night with the Pandereta Friendly route, a curated selection of bars representing different regions of Spain. These venues will host informal gatherings where attendees can continue the celebration, turning central Madrid into an active meeting point for traditional music.

Tickets and more details at festivalfolklores.com