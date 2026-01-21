Pedro Ricardo Connects Brazil and Portugal on New Double 7-Inch

Pedro Ricardo returns with a new double 7″ release that extends the ideas of his 2023 debut album Soprem Bons Ventos (Soundway Records), this time accentuating fully developed songwriting and guest vocals from Portuguese singers António Zambujo and Ana Margarida Prado. The project combines Brazilian singer-songwriter traditions, Portuguese poetry and electronic production, and will roll out as a pair of EPs and a digital album.

The record grew from Ricardo’s decision to focus on lyrics, starting with Portuguese poets such as Ary dos Santos before moving into his own writing. Early sketches emerged in Portugal, then continued in early 2025 after he temporarily relocated to Rio de Janeiro, where he refined melodies and arrangements while taking in the city’s music and everyday life.

Ricardo wrote not only for his own voice but also for flutes and strings, with parts performed by cellist Carolina Viana and flautists Gil Silva and Edu Moreno. Fado and música popular portuguesa voices António Zambujo and Ana Margarida Prado interpret his songs, which Ricardo then reworked through the electronic production touches familiar from his previous work.

“These are Portuguese songs for people who like warm melodies and weird electronics,” he says. “I tried my best to write beautiful songs that my grandmother could listen to. My hope for these songs is that they last and people can return to them.”

Release Schedule

“Sem Caminhar eu Vou” single – 16 January 2026

Sem Caminhar eu Vou EP – 23 January 2026

“Oxalá Cante com Tempo” single – 27 February 2026

Oxalá Cante com Tempo EP – 6 March 2026

Digital album – 27 March 2026