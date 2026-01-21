Fiddler Irish Millie Maps Growing Up On New Single “Wasted”

Canadian fiddler, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Irish Millie has released her new single “Wasted,” a key track from her EP Between Then And Now. The project reflects the transition between adolescence and adulthood and the changes that come with leaving home.

The 19-year-old artist enters this release cycle as a seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award nominee. She recently received two 2026 CFMA nominations for Young Performer of the Year and Single of the Year for “You Were There.” These follow 2025 nominations for Folk Music Ontario’s Performing Artist of the Year and two additional CFMA nods for her album Grace.

“Wasted” was written during Millie’s first year at university, after moving from Peterborough to Toronto. The song looks at independence, emotional distance, and renewed appreciation for family support, using everyday images such as laundry and packed boxes to frame the story of leaving home while still relying on the people who raised her.

The recording adds piano, synth, and drums to her fiddle-led sound. Millie recorded and co-produced the track in Toronto with her professor Aaron Tsang, with guitar contributions from her father, Murray Shadgett, marking a move toward a more cinematic, experimental approach within her roots base.

Irish Millie – Photo by Mary Payne

Millie is currently studying Music Industry and Technology at the University of Toronto while maintaining an active international performance schedule. Her live résumé includes crowds of more than 10,000 and endorsements from Celtic performers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, who have praised her “fresh, lively” approach to the genre.

Upcoming Performance Dates:

• January 23, 2026: Market Hall Performing Arts Centre — Peterborough, ON

• February 6, 2026: Brewer’s Pantry — Bowmanville, ON

• February 13, 2026: Hibernate Fundraiser, Port Hope United Church — Port Hope, ON

• March 13, 2026: The Spire — Kingston, ON

• April 9-12, 2026: Canadian Folk Music Awards — Calgary, AB