Napoli World 2025 Locks In November Dates, Unveils 14-Act Showcase

Naples will host the fourth edition of Napoli World from November 27–29, 2025, a professional meet-up and showcase festival under the artistic direction of Enzo Avitabile. Organizers confirmed 14 projects selected from a July call that drew more than 150 submissions worldwide.

Italian World Beat and Audioimage produce the event, promoted and funded by the City of Naples within the Napoli Città Della Musica program and by Italy’s Ministry of Culture (FUS 2025 Progetti Speciali and FUS Triennale 2025–2027). The festival forms part of UPBEAT – The European Showcase Platform for World Music, which links 15 leading festivals across the continent.

Programming spans live showcases, conferences, workshops, and networking aimed at international market development for Italian artists, especially from Campania, and stronger links with the live entertainment sector. The full timetable will follow.

Showcase Lineup:

Ahmed Eid (Palestine); Mariaa Siga (Senegal/France); Lionel Kizaba (Canada/Congo); Yacine Rosa (Cape Verde); Valérie Ékoumé (Cameroon/France); TTGS (Korea); Adil Smaali & Elements of Baraka (Morocco/France); Sandro Joyeux (Italy/France); Magalì Sarè & Manel Fortià (Spain); Ylenia Cuzzolino (Italy); Fiorenza Calogero (Italy); Mimmo Epifani (Italy); LINDAL (Italy); Christian Di Fiore (Italy).

More than 30 international delegates are expected from festivals and institutions including Babel Music XP (France), Visa For Music (Morocco), Journeys Musicales De Carthage (Tunisia), Jodhpur RIFF (India), Sunfest (Canada), Atlantic Music Expo (Cape Verde), Fira Mediterranea de Manresa (Spain), and Seoul Music Week (Korea).

Venues: Casa Della Cultura – Palazzo Cavalcanti; Sala Martucci, Conservatorio San Pietro A Majella; Auditorium Porta Del Parco (Bagnoli); Auditorium Novecento.

City delegate Ferdinando Tozzi and artistic director Enzo Avitabile describe the event as a cultural and economic driver for Naples, with a focus on internationalization and career-building opportunities through high-visibility showcases and structured networking.

Official website: italianworldbeat.com