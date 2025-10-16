Four Premieres on October 18 at Suma Flamenca

(headline image: El Amir – Photo by Juanma Sierra)

The first week of Suma Flamenca continues on Saturday, October 18, with four diverse premieres that showcase the festival’s theme of tradition and innovation.

At the Real Coliseo Carlos III in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, the El Amir Flamenco Sextet presents De Madrid al Cielo. The guitarist and multi-instrumentalist—born in Germany to a Colombian mother and a Palestinian father, and based in Spain for more than two decades—offers new compositions that mix his multicultural background with a deep flamenco sensibility.

Filo de los Patios – photo by Saturio Gonzalo

At the Centro Cultural Pilar Miró, singer Filo de los Patios performs Vallecas Flamenca, a tribute to her roots and memories from Madrid’s Vallecas neighborhood. Through pure, heartfelt cante, she revisits the sounds that shaped her identity.

Óscar Herrero – Photo by Juana Muñoz

Guitarist and educator Óscar Herrero brings Monte Abantos to the Centro Comarcal de Humanidades Sierra Norte in La Cabrera. Inspired by the natural landscape surrounding San Lorenzo de El Escorial, the Manchegan artist channels elegance, beauty, and depth into a performance that celebrates both nature and musical mastery.

Arcángel – Photo by Demetria Solana

Closing the day at Teatros del Canal, singer Arcángel embodies this year’s guiding theme—Tradición y Vanguardia—with Canta y Copla. The acclaimed Huelva-born singer explores flamenco and traditional Spanish song out of “pure desire and admiration,” honoring great voices from Marchena and Caracol to La Paquera and Adela la Chaqueta, while charting new artistic directions for flamenco’s evolution.