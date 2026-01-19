“Bernadette” Brings Electric Edge To Bluegrass Tradition

Lonesome River Band has released “Bernadette” via Mountain Home Music Company, introducing its self-described “Telegrass” approach to a classic bluegrass theme of dark storytelling over upbeat instrumentation.

The track pairs chicken pickin’ electric guitar with traditional acoustic bluegrass instruments. National Fiddlers Association Hall of Fame member Mike Hartgrove opens the song on fiddle, while guitarist Jesse Smathers handles lead vocal on the tale of a farmer left behind by the title character.

Songwriter Bob Minner, known for his long tenure with Tim McGraw’s Dancehall Doctors, wrote “Bernadette” with his wife, Ginger. The idea came after author Shawn Inmon asked fans for uncommon women’s names to use in an upcoming novel. During a drive, Minner suggested “Bernadette,” improvised the first line on the spot, and the couple quickly finished the song at home, deliberately working in the word “trifling.” Minner then cut a guitar-and-vocal demo and sent it directly to Smathers, saying they had heard Lonesome River Band on the song from the start.

The recording highlights an unusual structure built around split solos from Hartgrove, bandleader and banjo player Sammy Shelor, Telecaster player Rod Riley, mandolinist Adam Miller, and Smathers. Open fifth harmonies in the chorus underline the song’s plaintive storyline while the band’s driving rhythm carries “Bernadette” to a firm, downbeat close.