Marjo Smolander’s Cosmologies, a Collaboratuon Between Finnish and African Cultures

Marjo Smolander – Cosmologies (self-release, 2021)

Marjo Smolander’s debut, Cosmologies (2021), is built on collaboration. Recorded in Finland, Senegal, Denmark, and Mali in both living rooms and conventional studios, the album tests how musical meaning travels between artists with different cultural frameworks. As a result, West African traditions take a seat prominently alongside Finno-Ugric folk lineage, and the best moments make that meeting feel like a genuine conversation.

Musically, the album features a modern mix of Finnish and African influences with a combination of lively and calm songs. More specifically, Smolander’s charming, captivating lead vocals stand out along with spellbinding kantele; Finnish vocal harmonies, guest vocals by Ahmed ag Kaed and subtle use of West African musical instruments.

Motherhood holds special significance to Smolander. She shared: “Many of the songs have been inspired by parenting… and the associated contradiction and guilt about my own inadequacy.”

Smolander, born in 1986 in Rääkkylä in Finland’s North Karelia near the Russian border, comes from the same village associated with Värttinä, and that influence lingers in her musical instincts. Her primary instrument is the Finnish kantele.

Marjo Smolander – photo by Ville Lehvonen

After years of travel to Senegal and Mali since 2006 her musical style evolved to incorporate the robust and rhythmic peculiarities of Senegalese and Malian music. As a result, she combines them with the Finno-Ugric music she first heard as a child.

Smolander is also known from the duo Zäpämmät, the Malian-Finnish female group Sinimuso, and the Finnish-Senegalese Sunuy xale team.

Musicians: Marjo Smolander on kantele and vocals; Ahmed ag Kaedy on electric guitar, vocals; Dawda Jobarteh on kora; Eliza Boye Mouritsen on violin, vocals, percussion; Jenni Hanikka on recorders, vocals; Mikko Hassinen on percussion; Yatma Thiam on tama, sabar drums; Mocodou Samb on bongo; Babacar Faye on tama, sabar drums.

