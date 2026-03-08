15 Years, Countless Rhythms: The Kriol Festival Rewrites Cape Verde’s Musical Story

The Kriol Jazz Festival returns for its 15th edition, taking place April 9–11, 2026, at the iconic Plaza Luís de Camões in Praia, Cape Verde. Despite its name, the festival is far more than jazz, it has become a world music celebration, showcasing an eclectic mix of African, Latin, Creole, and global sounds.

This year’s edition will feature a special tribute to Zeca di Nha Reinalda, a legendary figure in traditional Cape Verdean music, honoring his influence on the country’s rich musical heritage.

To provide context, Cape Verde has produced a remarkable lineage of artists who have shaped the nation’s sound, both at home and abroad. From the iconic Cesária Évora, the “Barefoot Diva,” to influential composers like B. Leza and celebrated performers such as Ildo Lobo and Mário Lúcio, Cape Verdean music has long fused morna, coladeira, funaná, and other rhythms with global influences.

In the diaspora, artists like Sara Tavares, born in Portugal to Cape Verdean parents, carry these rhythms forward with a mix of soul, pop, and jazz. Meanwhile, Horace Silver, the American jazz legend of Cape Verdean descent, brought subtle Creole-infused rhythms into the heart of hard bop jazz. While the festival’s tribute focuses solely on Zeca di Nha Reinalda, it is celebrated within this broader musical legacy, reflecting Cape Verde’s global cultural impact.

Over three nights, the festival will transform the heart of Praia into a global stage, where audiences can experience everything from Afro-Cuban grooves to Brazilian beats, Senegalese rhythms, and Caribbean funk, all intertwined with Creole musical traditions.

Featured Artists and Bands

The 15th edition brings together an international and national lineup, including:

Entre Ilhas – from Canarias and Cape Verde Alfredo Rodriguez – pianist from Cuba Ceuzany – from Cape Verde Margareth Menezes – from Brazil, currently serving as Brazil’s Minister of Culture Les Quatre Etoiles Du Zaire – from Congo Fattu Djakitte – from Guinea Bissau Ismael Lo – from Senegal Brooklyn Funk Essential – from the United States Saad Tiouly – from Morocco

The 15th edition promises to maintain the festival’s high standards of quality, creativity, and adventurous programming.