Festival Internacional de Jazz de Polanco 2026: World‑Class Jazz in the Heart of Mexico City

The Festival Internacional de Jazz de Polanco 2026 marks the XXII edition of one of Mexico City’s most established open‑air jazz events. It returns to the Teatro Ángela Peralta on April 18 and 19, 2026, continuing a long‑standing tradition of presenting high‑quality jazz in an accessible, well‑produced, and community‑focused environment.

Founded by Eduardo Schwarz, the festival was created with a clear purpose: to bring world‑class jazz to broader audiences in Mexico City, particularly in a setting that feels open. Over more than two decades, it has become a consistent presence in the city’s cultural calendar, known for its outdoor format, professional production standards, and programming that balances established names with emerging talent.

The 2026 edition stands out for the range and strength of its lineup. Miguelo Delgado from Sevilla, Spain, brings international experience from across Europe. Swiss‑based pianist Daniel Wong, originally from Mexico, presents a program of forward‑thinking jazz infused with fusion elements. These performances reflect the festival’s continued mix of national and international voices.

On the second day, the Omar Blancas Sexteto is set to present Mexico’s jazz and Latin jazz traditions, led by pianist and arranger Omar Blancas. Joining them is Alex Mercado & Friends, featuring one of Mexico’s most respected jazz pianists alongside collaborators from Mexico’s jazz community.

The Polanco Jazz All Stars Orchestra brings together a collective of musicians from Mexico’s jazz scene with international guest vocalists including Louise Phelan from Ireland, Sandra Lau from Australia, and Lisa Belikova from Russia, who now lives and performs in Mexico.

Throughout two days, the festival’s program moves fluidly between styles, from contemporary and modern jazz to Latin‑influenced rhythms and cross‑genre collaboration.

Performances run from approximately 4:30 PM to 7:15 PM on both days, with seating options including General, Preferente, and Platino and presale pricing starting at $550 MXN. The open‑air amphitheater setting remains essential to the experience, combining strong acoustics and clear sight lines with the relaxed character that has defined the festival since its beginning.

For full program details, ticket information, and updates, visit the official website: festivaldejazzdepolanco.com.