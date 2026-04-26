Manuel de Gines: Flamenco’s Quiet Fire Finds Its Voice

Flamenco singer Manuel Jesús García, known professionally as Manuel de Gines, was born in Gines, in Spain’s Seville province. He has built a steady and respected career in both national and international stages. His voice, tempered yet raw, is deeply rooted in tradition while attentive to contemporary expression.

Over time, he has appeared at leading festivals, including the Festival de Juan Talega, and has performed in cities such as Béziers, Bordeaux, Paris, Mont-de-Marsan, London, New York, Vienna, Marseille, and throughout Japan.

In 2018, he took a central role in Cien años de cante at the Bienal de Flamenco de Sevilla. Later, he returned to the same platform in 2022 as part of Triana Viva. Meanwhile, his solo work delivered a clear artistic direction. He premiered Nacer in 2018, followed by Sencillo in 2021, each project refining a personal and coherent musical language.

Manuel de Gines

Recognition has followed consistently. His awards include First Prize in the Málaga, Granada, Córdoba, and Huelva categories at the 53rd Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas. He also secured top honors at the National Flamenco Singing Competition of Villa del Río (2008), the “Naranjito de Triana” Soleares Competition for Young Performers (2007), and the Antonio Mairena National Cante Jondo Competition (2012). In addition, he received the Silla de Oro in Madrid (2011) and was named Ambassador of Gines.

He has worked alongside leading dancers such as Eva Yerbabuena, Manuel Liñán, Antonio Canales, and others. His presence also extends to major tablaos, including Los Gallos, El Arenal, Corral de la Morería, and Teatro Flamenco Triana.

At present, he is a member of the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía under the direction of Patricia Guerrero, recipient of the National Dance Prize 2021. The company continues to explore new ground, where tradition and innovation meet with clarity and intent.

In 2026, Manuel de Gines received the award for Best Accompanying Singing at the Festival de Jerez. Granted by the Local Federation of Flamenco Clubs of Jerez, the distinction highlights his musical sensitivity, rhythmic precision, and his ability to elevate dance performance. As a result, he is regarded as one the most compelling voices in contemporary accompaniment singing.