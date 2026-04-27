Patricia Guerrero Curates New Voices of Flamenco in Madrid Series

Fundación SGAE will present a new edition of its “Nuevos Territorios” series, this time dedicated to contemporary flamenco under the direction of Patricia Guerrero. The program will take place on May 8 and 9, 2026, at the Sala Berlanga in Madrid.

The initiative, active since 2023, invites established artists to introduce emerging talent across genres. In this edition, Guerrero focuses on flamenco, presenting four performers whose work bridges tradition and modern approaches: cantaor (singer) Manuel de Gines, guitarist Marcos de Silvia, and dancers Jasiel Nahin and Blanca Lorente.

Patricia Guerrero.

First, on May 8 at 7:30 p.m., Guerrero will join dance journalist Olga Baeza for a public conversation. Baeza directs and hosts A compás on RNE (Spanish National Radio). The discussion will precede the evening’s performances.

Manuel de Gines Jasiel Nahin

Next, Manuel de Gines will open the concert program, accompanied by guitarist Jesús Rodríguez, palmeros Los Mellis, and percussionist David Chupete. He has earned recognition in Spain’s cante jondo festivals, particularly in accompaniment roles. Then, Jasiel Nahin will take the stage alongside guitarist Daniel Mejía “El Carqui” and singers Juañares and Gabriel de la Tomasa. The Argentine dancer and choreographer presents work that connects flamenco roots with contemporary movement.

Blanca Lorente Marcos de Silvia

On May 9 at 8:00 p.m., guitarist Marcos de Silvia will begin the closing program, joined by percussionist José Manuel Fernández Tobalo. Finally, dancer Blanca Lorente, also a member of the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía, will close the series with guitarist Manuel Cazas and singers Gabriel de la Tomasa and José Luis Hernández.

Tickets are priced at €6.50 and are available through the venue box office and online platform entradas.com.

More información: fundacionsgae.org/actividad/patricia-guerrero-presenta-las-promesas-del-flamenco-en-sus-nuevos-territorios-los-dias-8-y-9-de-mayo-en-la-sala-berlanga