Mirarab’s Persian-Rooted Music Open Up a World of Intimate and sensitive stories

Mahan Mirarab — Unspoken (ACT Music, 2026)

Vienna-based guitarist Mahan Mirarab’s Unspoken is a Persian flavored, solo-focused album that presents an intimate set influenced by his life between Iran and Europe. Musically, his lovely, sumptuous and timelessly crafted style incorporates elements of jazz, Iranian folk traditions, and European chamber music. Mirarab performs primarily on a custom double-neck guitar. Occasionally, he is joined by Kian Soltani, Lars Danielsson, and Golnar Shahyar.

Born in Tehran, Mirarab began his musical studies with piano and guitar before joining a Pink Floyd cover band as a teenager. His early exposure to jazz and progressive rock came through Iran’s underground scene, where access to recordings remained limited. He studied artists such as Bud Powell, Chick Corea, and George Benson through cassette tapes, often memorizing and transcribing their solos. Despite the legal risks of having such material, his engagement with Western music continued to deepen.

A turning point followed when support from an Austrian diplomat enabled his move to Vienna in 2009. There, he chose not to pursue formal music studies. Instead, he developed a career through independent projects, early recordings, and performances at local venues and festivals. Over time, international collaborations expanded his scope, including a successful project with Shahyar.

The path toward Unspoken began when ACT producer Andreas Brandis responded to a brief solo sketch among Mirarab’s submissions. That idea became the foundation for a full album. Their collaboration, developed through meetings and ongoing discussions, encouraged a stripped-down approach that prioritized personal expression.

Guest contributions emerged organically during the process. Soltani reworked written cello parts with his own interpretive feel, while Danielsson recorded alongside Mirarab in Gothenburg. Shahyar added emotive vocals to selected tracks.

Several compositions are based on personal and political experience. “Banoo” and “A Way to Mourn” reference the death of Mirarab’s grandmother during the recording period. Meanwhile, “Jina” responds to the 2022 death of Jina Mahsa Amini, an event that triggered widespread protests in Iran. Mirarab has indicated that he initially found it difficult to address these developments in his work. However, the album provided a framework to engage with them.

Elsewhere, “Sparkling,” written by Shahyar, is a central piece, while a version of “In a Silent Way” acknowledges the influence of jazz fusion legend Joe Zawinul.

The double-neck guitar used by Mirarab was crafted by luthier Ekrem Özkarpat. It combines fretted and fretless fingerboards.

Mahan Mirarab – Photo by Victoria Nazarova

Mirarab continues to maintain close ties to his homeland, where family and friends still reside. He has described his perspective as rooted less in nationality and more in shared human experience.

Musicians: Mahan Mirarab on guitars; Kian Soltani on cello; Lars Danielsson on double bass; and Golnar Shahyar on vocals.

Cover artwork by Afshin Chizari

Mahan Mirarab “Unspoken” live 2026

29.05. London (UK) World Heart Beat

30.05. Osnabrück (Germany) Morgenland Festival

26.07. Liptovsky Mikulas (Slovakia) Jazzy Fest

13.09. Vienna (Austria) Porgy & Bess