Mama Sissoko Returns With Diamond Fingers After A Decade

Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers (One World Records, 2026)

Malian guitarist Mama Sissoko will be releasing his long-delayed album Diamond Fingers on March 6, 2026. The excellent 13-track set is rooted in diverse West African traditions along with blues and jazz influences. Produced by French photographer Françoise Huguier, the project combines engaging contemporary arrangements with irresistible traditional rhythms from the Bobo, Bambara, Sarakolé, Peul, Songhaï and Manding traditions.

The album opens with “Commissariat,” where Sissoko addresses French border police and questions why he should need official papers or a passport. The lyric positions Africanness itself as his defense, and the track sets up a broader critique of post-colonial immigration realities that runs through the record.

Songs such as “Nkana” (“brothers and sisters unite”) and “Douga” (dedicated to “the brave people”) follow a more reflective mood, drawing on a Bambara–blues approach. “Silami Djama” (“wherever we come from, we all derive from the same”) and “Massane Cisse” (“the rich should help the poor”) rework ancient Manding repertoire into updated, vigorous versions.

“Gniasso,” a tribute to a woman who sells alcohol, rides on a prominent percussive groove. The subsequent tracks “Batou” (for a courageous village girl), “Sembelou” (for a brave woman), “Diamond Fingers,” and “Mari” (dedicated to Sissoko’s brother as a warning against risky adventures) showcase what has become recognized as his characteristic compositional style.

“Narena,” a tribute to mothers, introduces an opening section that draws on flamenco influences and demonstrates Sissoko’s versatility as a guitarist. The closing pieces, “Hommage au Bitton” and “Diabari,” present strong Afro-Cuban currents that recall the great sounds of the 1970s.

The release of Diamond Fingers comes roughly a decade after its recording. The project’s path to release gained new momentum after Sissoko met producer Carolina Vallejo in Segu in 2018, a meeting that helped bring the archive session into the present.

Mama Sissoko was born in 1949 in Nioro du Sahel, about 450 km north of Bamako. Introduced to music by his uncle Djeli Baba Sissoko, he went on to play in several landmark Malian groups, including Orchestra A de Bamako, Orchestre National de Bamako and Super Biton de Ségou, serving as both lead singer and guitarist. He received the Ebony Guitar Prize in Mali in 1970 and the Mérite National in France in 2023, and his résumé includes collaborations with Santana and Herbie Hancock, as well as opening performances for B.B. King.

Musicians: Mama Sissoko on vocals, guitar; Mohamed Sissoko (Danger) on bass; and Noumou Keita on congas.

Buy Diamond Fingers.