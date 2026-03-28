Spain’s Etnosur Festival Reveals First International Acts for 2026 Edition

Alcalá la Real (Jaén, southern Spain) will once again become an international meeting point this summer as world music festival Etnosur unveils the first details of its 29th edition. The long-running festival will take place from July 16 to 19, transforming the town’s streets, squares, and venues into a hub for world music, arts, and community programming.

Organizers presented the lineup during a press conference at City Hall, attended by local officials and festival directors. Over nearly three decades, Etnosur, formerly known as the Encuentros Étnicos de la Sierra Sur, has built a reputation as one of Spain’s few major events dedicated to world music and cross-cultural exchange.

This year’s edition continues that tradition. Activities will extend throughout key locations such as Paseo de los Álamos, Teatro Martínez Montañés, and the Recinto Ferial. In addition, organizers confirmed a stronger focus on workshops, a section that consistently attracts families.

Music remains central to the program. Early announcements include performances by Los Van Van (Cuba), Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan (India), Fillas de Cassandra (Spain), The Zawose Queens (Tanzania), Afrosideral (Cuba), and Lucky Salvadori (Argentina). In total, 12 acts from nine countries are expected to perform.

Los Van Van is one of the most influential groups in Cuban popular music. With more than 55 years of history, the orchestra has earned the nickname “The Train of Cuban Music,” reflecting its enduring impact on salsa and tropical styles.

Meanwhile, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan bring a multidisciplinary show that combines music, dance, and acrobatics. Led by Rahis Bharti for over 25 years, the group has gained recognition as cultural ambassadors of Rajasthan.

Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan

On the contemporary front, Fillas de Cassandra (María SOA and Sara Faro) will soon release Tertúlia, a new project produced by Çantamarta that features electronic elements and hybrid trad influences.

The Zawose Queens, from Tanzania, offer another distinct perspective. Their performances draw on traditional instruments such as the chizeze violin and illimba thumb piano, while lyrics in kigogo explore themes of nature, heritage, and community.

The Zawose Queens — Photo by Michael Mbwambo

Beyond music, Etnosur maintains a broad cultural scope. Organizers confirmed the photography exhibition Agua es vida, related to sustainability goals, as well as a debate forum on immortality and advances in science and medicine.

More information at: etnosur.com