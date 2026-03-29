Salsa Artist Anthony Almonte Talks to the Moon

Anthony Almonte has released “Imagínate Conmigo,” a new single featuring Venezuelan singer Ronald Borjas. Almonte’s debut album, Conversando Con La Luna, is scheduled for release May 15 on Wicked Cool Records.

The single introduces the album’s mix of salsa, pop, and rock with prominent melodies, detailed percussion, and a clear vocal interplay between the two singers.

Conversando Con La Luna explores themes of love, vulnerability, and emotional risk. Almonte recorded the album with a group of younger musicians. Co-producer and pianist Jonathan Montes played a key role in the arrangements. The album also includes contributions from Stevie Van Zandt on “Caminando,” Alexander Abreu on “Rompecorazones,” Ronald Borjas on “Imagínate Conmigo,” and Gonzalo Rubalcaba on “Como Dejar De Quererte.” Additional guests include Gilberto Santa Rosa, Marc Quiñones, Charlie Giordano, Jeremy Bosch, and Carlos Henriquez.

Van Zandt said, “Finally, the world will get to experience the full range of Anthony’s multiple talents. Something we’ve known about in the Disciples of Soul and the E-Street Band for quite a while now. We are proud to welcome him to the Wicked Cool Family.”

Almonte was born in New York City in 1992. His interest in music began early through family trips to Puerto Rico, where he encountered bomba and plena. He started formal training at six and later studied with Angel Ruben Rodriguez, Little Johnny Rivero, and Charlie Lagond. By 10, he was performing in New York and became known for singing while playing percussion.

His career includes touring and session work in Latin music, rock, and musical theater. He currently tours with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Before that, he spent several years with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. His recording credits include work with Little Johnny Rivero, Edwin Bonilla, Carlos Henriquez, and Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.

Almonte has also performed with Paul McCartney, Jackson Browne, Karol G, Fito Páez, Richie Sambora, and Sam Moore. In addition, he has worked with Kid Creole and The Coconuts, Eddie Palmieri, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. A two-time Grammy nominee, he appears in Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2024), Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (2024), and Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles (2018).