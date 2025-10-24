Loko Gasy - Mifankatiava cover artwork. A photo of the quartet.
Loko Gasy Brings Together Regional Madagascan Traditions on ‘Mifankatiava’

Angel Romero October 24, 2025 No Comments

Loko Gasy – Mifankatiava (AudioMaze, 2025)

Antananarivo quartet Loko Gasy has a new album, Mifankatiava (Love each other). The highly talented group, founded in 2023 by four young musicians, developed “Antsabeko,” a tantalizing, groundbreaking style that combines northern Madagascar’s antsa rhythms with southern beko traditions, linking the two traditions of the island nation.

The songs feature cheerful, warm and innovative female and male vocals, dexterous guitars and infectious percussion.

The quartet was shortlisted for the RFI 2025 Discovery Award. The ensemble’s lyrics center on love, solidarity, and rural life, presenting Malagasy culture to international listeners.

Musicians: Rakotoarisoa Tafita Mahalasana on acoustic guitar, backing vocals; Saholiarisoa Safidinirina on lead vocals; Ramaarisoa Sitrakiniana Tantely Lalaina on bass, backing vocals; Ranarijona Nomenjanahary Jeany Michael on drums.

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
