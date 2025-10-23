MexFest banner featuring a skull and flower ornaments in orange colors.
Día De Los Muertos In Queens: MexFest Brings Art, Altars, And Mariachi To Flushing Town Hall

World Music Central News Room October 23, 2025 No Comments

Flushing Town Hall will launch its inaugural MexFest with an arts exhibition running October 15–November 30, 2025, and a community Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, November 1.

The November 1 program is free from 6:00–7:30 p.m. and includes papel picado making, a writing workshop tied to a short film, a community mural for remembrances, and a communal ofrenda. A ticketed concert follows at 7:45 p.m.: Global Mashup: Celebrate Mexico, featuring Queens native Linda EPO (voice, piano) and Mariachi Tapatío de Alvaro Paulino, with individual sets, a joint jam, and a dance lesson.

Flushing Town Hall invites the public to contribute mementos—such as flowers, photos, and small objects, for the community ofrenda through October 30. Drop-off hours are Tuesdays–Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Curators Arantxa Araujo and Xtian Ávila co-lead MexFest. Artist Aurelia Fernández created the ofrenda as part of a participatory mural that anchors communal storytelling. The exhibition, MexFest 2025: Día de los Muertos | Rituales de Resiliencia, will showcase multidisciplinary work by local artists including Blanka Amezcua, Raul Martinez, and Gabriel Garcia Roman.

Día de los Muertos remains a joyful remembrance tradition observed in Mexico, Central America, the United States, and Mexican communities in Spain. MexFest frames that tradition through community art-making, rituals of grief and celebration, and world music performance.

The initiative is presented in partnership with Historias, a citywide project led by The Clemente that centers Latin cultural narratives through exhibitions, performances, oral histories, and digital storytelling.

Tickets for Global Mashup: Celebrate Mexico are available at the Flushing Town Hall website.

