Día De Los Muertos In Queens: MexFest Brings Art, Altars, And Mariachi To Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall will launch its inaugural MexFest with an arts exhibition running October 15–November 30, 2025, and a community Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, November 1.

The November 1 program is free from 6:00–7:30 p.m. and includes papel picado making, a writing workshop tied to a short film, a community mural for remembrances, and a communal ofrenda. A ticketed concert follows at 7:45 p.m.: Global Mashup: Celebrate Mexico, featuring Queens native Linda EPO (voice, piano) and Mariachi Tapatío de Alvaro Paulino, with individual sets, a joint jam, and a dance lesson.

Flushing Town Hall invites the public to contribute mementos—such as flowers, photos, and small objects, for the community ofrenda through October 30. Drop-off hours are Tuesdays–Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Curators Arantxa Araujo and Xtian Ávila co-lead MexFest. Artist Aurelia Fernández created the ofrenda as part of a participatory mural that anchors communal storytelling. The exhibition, MexFest 2025: Día de los Muertos | Rituales de Resiliencia, will showcase multidisciplinary work by local artists including Blanka Amezcua, Raul Martinez, and Gabriel Garcia Roman.

Día de los Muertos remains a joyful remembrance tradition observed in Mexico, Central America, the United States, and Mexican communities in Spain. MexFest frames that tradition through community art-making, rituals of grief and celebration, and world music performance.

The initiative is presented in partnership with Historias, a citywide project led by The Clemente that centers Latin cultural narratives through exhibitions, performances, oral histories, and digital storytelling.

Tickets for Global Mashup: Celebrate Mexico are available at the Flushing Town Hall website.