Karmento Turns Envy Into A Party In New ‘Me dio pelusa’ Video

Spanish singer-songwriter Karmento has released the video for “Me dio pelusa,” a contemporary zarzuela presented as a short film that extends the visual world of her album La Serrana. The piece once again draws on Manchegan folklore while focusing on a universal theme: envy.

Karmento – Me dio pelusa

Directed by Aroha Morales, the work is somewhere between music video and short film. It takes place in a village setting where “pelusa” (jealousy) takes on a face and a name, and follows three characters who covet what others have. The story treats envy as part of everyday ritual, without moral judgment.

The video uses costumbrista (realistic depiction of local or regional customs) aesthetics, humor, choreography and strong symbolic imagery to revisit the spirit of Manchegan zarzuela from a contemporary audiovisual angle. Karmento’s performance moves between dreamlike and grounded scenes, and between intimate moments and collective celebration, to explore how belief, devotion and traditional identity intersect with a modern sensibility.

“Me dio pelusa” premiered at an exclusive screening at Pequeño Cine Estudio in Madrid, featuring an appearance by Martirio, a key figure of Spanish copla, and a surprise live performance.