Fairport’s Cropredy 2026: Folk Legends and Rock Royalty

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention has announced the full line-up for its 2026 edition and opened ticket sales following a sold-out year in 2025. The three-day festival will return to the Oxfordshire village of Cropredy from August 13 to 15, 2026.

The 2026 bill features long-running folk and rock names along with rising UK artists. Soft Machine, Mercury Prize-nominated Turin Brakes and Fairport alumnus Richard Thompson head the rock contingent, with Thompson joined by vocalist Zara Phillips and former Fairport bandmates Simon Nicol, Dave Mattacks and Dave Pegg. Contemporary folk is represented by acts including Danny & The Champions Of The World, Breabach and Le Vent Du Nord.

Newer voices appear across the weekend through sets from The HAAR, Danny Bradley, Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth. Hayseed Dixie make a long-awaited return with their high-energy “rockgrass” show, while The Spooky Men’s Chorale look to build on the success of their 2024 performance with a mix of close-harmony ballads and irreverent covers.

Organizers note that the festival format remains close to the template established in 1980, with Fairport Convention still curating the line-up and a continued absence of major corporate branding. Capacity remains limited after a reduction in 2025, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets for Fairport’s Cropredy Convention 2026 are on sale now via the Fairport Convention website and AXS, the festival’s box office partner.