Africa Oyé Returns In 2026 With First Ticketed Sefton Park Weekender

Africa Oyé, widely regarded as the UK’s largest celebration of African and Caribbean music and culture, will return to Liverpool’s Sefton Park on 20 and 21 June 2026 after a planned fallow year in 2025.

Organizers have confirmed that the 2026 edition will be the first ticketed Africa Oyé in the festival’s history, citing rising infrastructure costs, changing legislation, and the challenge of keeping the long-running event free. The team has committed to keeping prices as affordable as possible.

Artistic director Paul Duhaney said the move to a paid model was necessary to secure the festival’s future: “We couldn’t let the festival just disappear off the UK’s cultural calendar… The change will enable us to maintain and build on the quality of the event that people have come to expect, and ensure that those attending can do so in a safe and relaxed environment.”

The festival began in 1992 as a series of gigs in Liverpool city center curated by founder Kenny Murray. Over three decades it has grown through venues including Birkenhead Park, Princes Park and Concert Square, and has been based in Sefton Park since 2002. Previous headliners span acclaimed world music and reggae artists, including Tinariwen, Julian Marley, Oumou Sangaré, Akala, Fuse ODG, Max Romeo, Baaba Maal and Horace Andy. The first 2026 headliners will be announced in due course.

The 2026 program will feature international live acts, emerging artists, community performances, family workshops, DJs, world cuisine, and arts and crafts. Additional support has been pledged by Liverpool City Council to help with the transition to a ticketed model, and organizers will work with community groups to distribute free tickets to low-income residents and families.

Duhaney encouraged local businesses to back the event by purchasing ticket bundles to support this project, and noted that Africa Oyé remains a registered charity: early-bird tickets are on sale in limited numbers.

Arts Council England’s North West director, Jen Cleary, welcomed the news, saying she was “delighted” that the popular festival will return in 2026 and that both local audiences and visitors will be looking forward to its relaunch.

Africa Oyé 2026 will take place at Sefton Park, Liverpool, on 20–21 June 2026. Tickets are available now via TicketQuarter and africaoye.com.