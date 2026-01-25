Juan Antonio Moya: Flamenco Guitar With A Bold Modern Kick

Spanish guitarist Juan Antonio Moya graduated from the Escola Superior de Música de Cataluña (ESMUC) in 2015 with the highest honors. In February 2017 he appeared as a solo guitarist at the Auditorio de Barcelona (Sala Pau Casals), accompanied by a cobla ensemble, a jazz trio, and pianist-composer Joan Díaz. The program featured works by Bill Evans and followed a project previously carried out with guitarist Niño Josele and the Cobla Sant Jordi.

Moya released his debut album Bordón Negro in 2018. The flamenco recording received a warm reception and its presentation at the Auditorio de Barcelona was considered a clear success. His career as a guitarist has been recognized with several prizes, including awards at the International Competition of Seville, in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, at the Festival Niño Miguel in Huelva, and at the Miguel Borrull competition in Barcelona.

He has also served on the musical direction team of the show “La emoción de las cosas,” which sets the work of famed Spanish poet Antonio Machado to music. This production was presented at the Teatro Monumental de Mataró and was very well received by audiences. In June 2023 Moya released his second album, Idílico, which he presented at the Auditorio Barradas to notable success.

In January 2026 he was announced as one of the eight finalists of the III Paco de Lucía Flamenco SGAE Award. Moya will participate with his composition: Lucerito. He conveyed: “Lucerito is a work with a personal vision, yet rooted in the musical tradition of the minera [mine song, flamenco genre] style. It’s an intimate piece that I dedicate to my friend Paco Heredia, whose playing and compositional style have always inspired me.“