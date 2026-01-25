EH3 Returns With New Jazz-Rock Set, Close To Nothing

EH3 / Erland Helbø Trio – Close To Nothing (Losen Records, 2025)

Close To Nothing is the second release from EH3 / Erland Helbø Trio, one of Scandinavia’s finest jazz-rock bands.

Close To Nothing provides a feast of progressive jazz-rock rooted in blues with elements of soul and funk. Within a Norwegian context, the album nods to the legacy of iconic guitarists such as Terje Rypdal and Jon Eberson, while maintaining a distinct identity. The album brings together electric guitar wizardry, the high energy of rock, the intricacy of progressive rock, contemporary jazz improvisation, elegant rhythms, and dynamic interplay.

Guitarist and composer Erland Helbø leads the project, drawing on wide professional experience and formal training from the Norwegian Academy of Music. He has been cited as a connective figure between Nordic jazz-rock traditions and American-style approaches.

On bass, Frode Ågedal Berg brings his experience as principal double bass in the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra alongside extensive jazz activity. His electric bass work shifts easily between inventive lead and support roles.

Drummer Erik Smith completes the trio lineup. A Spellemannprisen recipient with decades as a session and touring musician, Smith has also worked internationally as a clinician for Yamaha and recently received an honorary professorship in China.

Keyboardist Knut Løchsen appears on three tracks, adding masterful keyboards and synths.

The album follows the trio’s 2020 debut, Improve Reality, which earned strong international notices despite pandemic-era touring limits. With live activity fully restored, the group has since built momentum onstage across Norway.

Buy Close To Nothing.