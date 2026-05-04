Breakfield Have Fun with “Pull Some Strings”

Breakfield have shared “Pull Some Strings,” a new single from their forthcoming self-titled album, due June 12 on Rounder Records.

The Nashville-raised band describes the track as a hopeful song about the role music can play during heartbreak and other difficult periods. In the chorus, the band sings, “It’s a melody that I hope hits your ears / And pulls you back to being right back here / Like it’s my last song, I’ll play as long as you want.”

“Our whole mindset with this album was just to take the pressure off and have fun,” vocalist and banjo player Barton Davies said.

The single follows “Darker Out Tonight,” “Canyon Walls” and “Ever-Loving Mind.” The album was produced by Sadler Vaden of The 400 Unit and mixed by Matt Ross-Spang.

Breakfield is a new chapter for the former Boy Named Banjo, now a four-piece featuring Barton Davies, William Reames, Ford Garrard and Sam McCullough. The upcoming record follows the band’s 2023 LP Dusk and revisits unreleased material through a more restrained arrangement style.

Breakfield will be touring in the next days:

Tour Dates

May 7 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

May 16 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

May 23 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry