Jody King And Larry Cordle Recast “Jet Airliner” In Bluegrass Form

Jody King has released a bluegrass version of the rock classic “Jet Airliner,” featuring Larry Cordle, via Mighty Cord Records. Cordle leads the track with his recognizable vocal style, accompanied by a banjo-driven bluegrass arrangement.

“I’ve always loved ‘Jet Airliner,’ and it just felt like a song that could really shine in a bluegrass setting,” said Cordle.

Jody King shared details about the recording: “During my college days, a buddy and I were hanging out in his parents’ basement listening to music. ‘Jet Airliner’ was playing, and one of us picked up a guitar and started playing the opening repetitive riff. After a few minutes of messing around, it had morphed into bluegrass mode. The chorus section was perfect for improvisational soloing and made for a smoking bluegrass tune, accented by the signature riff and those well-known, catchy lyrics. I’d always loved The Steve Miller Band and that song, but playing it this way really reinforced that love. I’ve wanted to record it ever since.

Fast-forward a few decades, and after working with Larry Cordle for years, I knew he had a soft spot for this era and style of music. He also has the voice and instinct to pull it off. I was thrilled when he agreed to do it, and even more thrilled to hear his performance on the track. I hope that folks listening will appreciate the same love that Larry and I share for this music—and the same excitement that a couple of college buddies once felt in that basement years ago.”

Cordle added: “When Jody King played me the track for ‘Jet Airliner,’ I was absolutely knocked out. What a great idea to take this ’70s Steve Miller rock standard and reimagine it as a driving bluegrass number. I knew I was listening to something special.

What I didn’t know at the time was that he had played every instrument on the track except the mandolin. He left that detail out when he played the song for me. When I asked who the other musicians were, he said, ‘Well, I played the bass and guitar parts,’ as if to suggest anyone could do that. It’s remarkable that this man could be this proficient on all these instruments.

Later, he got the great Kim Gardner, another longtime Lonesome Standard Timer, to add his ripping dobro as the ‘coup de grass.’ When he first asked if I would provide the lead vocal for the track, I was both honored and scared. I was thinking, I hope I’m able to do something worthy of this great track. Well, I did the best I could. I hope you can tell how much I love this song and Jody’s rendition. Jody came aboard as the banjo player for Lonesome Standard Time when Kristin Benson left the band to take the gig with The Grascals. In fact, Kristin had suggested I use Jody to fill in for her on some dates while she was pregnant.

I knew some of his playing from his Lost and Found days, but I learned the true caliber of musician he is while working beside him for a decade and a half. I can say without reservation that Jody is one of the greatest musicians of this generation, and as great a musician as he is, he is an even better person. I love this guy. He is a humble genius, in my opinion, and I am so happy to have him as the latest addition to the Mighty Cord Records family of artists. This is his first single with more to come.

Oh, and did I mention he recorded this at his own studio, mixed it, mastered it, and handled all those little details, too?”

The track includes a stellar lineup of musicians: Larry Cordle on lead and harmony vocals; Jody King on acoustic guitar, banjo, bass; Chase Johner on mandolin; Kim Gardner on dobro; Aubrey Haynie on fiddle; Chris Harris on harmony vocals; Val Storey on harmony vocals.