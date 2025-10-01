Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté Repeat #1 on World Music Charts Europe – October 2025

The album Toumaro by Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté continues to dominate the World Music Charts Europe for the month of October 2025.

Kassé Mady Diabaté, celebrated Malian jali recorded six albums between 1989 and 2014, with titles such as Fodé, Manden Djeli Kan, and Kiriké. After his death in 2018, his daughter, Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté, finalized the posthumous album Toumaro (À Bientôt).

October 2025 Chart

Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings With Strings – Glitterbeat Cerys Hafana – Angel – Glitterbeat Brighde Chaimbeul – Sunwise – Glitterbeat Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut Music Roberta Gulisano – A Ccu Apparteni – Mhodi/Comusi Matěj Metoděj Štrunc – Lidověk 2.0 – Indies Scope Eljuri – Asi Es El Mundo – Manovill Records Neha! – Svetu – Zvukopriestor Various Artists – Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years Of Explorations – Bongo Joe Sally Nyolo – Madiya – Akaman Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique Woodlands Bäckafall – Traditional Colours – Kakafon Records Söndörgö – Xxx – Ground Up Yasmine Hamdan – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs Nina Rosa – Joy – Self Released Stefano Saletti – Mediterranima – Materiali Sonori Elena Baklava – Yorukluk – Cpl-Music

More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de