Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté Repeat #1 on World Music Charts Europe – October 2025

World Music Central News Room October 1, 2025 No Comments

The album Toumaro by Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté continues to dominate the World Music Charts Europe for the month of October 2025.

Kassé Mady Diabaté, celebrated Malian jali recorded six albums between 1989 and 2014, with titles such as Fodé, Manden Djeli Kan, and Kiriké. After his death in 2018, his daughter, Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté, finalized the posthumous album Toumaro (À Bientôt).

October 2025 Chart

  1. Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
  2. Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune
  3. Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
  4. The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings With Strings – Glitterbeat
  5. Cerys Hafana – Angel – Glitterbeat
  6. Brighde Chaimbeul – Sunwise – Glitterbeat
  7. Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut Music
  8. Roberta Gulisano – A Ccu Apparteni – Mhodi/Comusi
  9. Matěj Metoděj Štrunc – Lidověk 2.0 – Indies Scope
  10. Eljuri – Asi Es El Mundo – Manovill Records
  11. Neha! – Svetu – Zvukopriestor
  12. Various Artists – Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years Of Explorations – Bongo Joe
  13. Sally Nyolo – Madiya – Akaman
  14. Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique
  15. Woodlands Bäckafall – Traditional Colours – Kakafon Records
  16. Söndörgö – Xxx – Ground Up
  17. Yasmine Hamdan – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs
  18. Nina Rosa – Joy – Self Released
  19. Stefano Saletti – Mediterranima – Materiali Sonori
  20. Elena Baklava – Yorukluk – Cpl-Music

More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de

