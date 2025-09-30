The single cover for El Duende Callejero’s “Será” features a glittering pink disco-style background. The four band members appear dressed in matching white suits and ties, gazing in different directions. The title “SERÁ” dominates the top in a bold gradient font shifting from purple to blue, accented with sparkles.
El Duende Callejero Releases “Será,” A Flamenco Pop Single About Transformative Love

World Music Central News Room September 30, 2025 No Comments

Córdoba-based Spanish act El Duende Callejero has released the flamenco rumba pop song “Será.” Its lyrics examine how a new relationship can shift everyday life, mixing ordinary details with poetic images. The song offers a candid reflection, balancing doubt and certainty over whether the pull comes from small gestures such as an embrace, or simply being there, or from an immense desire to love.

