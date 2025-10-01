The album cover for Maame by Cheikh Lô shows the artist seated with a guitar, smiling as he plays. He wears a wide-brimmed hat and patterned robe, set against a surreal desert landscape with red sand, rocky formations, a barren tree, and a glowing full moon in a starry night sky. The design combines earthy tones with cosmic blues and purples.
Cheikh Lô Takes the Number One Spot on Transglobal World Music Chart for October 2025

October 1, 2025

The album Maame by Cheikh Lô has claimed the coveted number one spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for the month of October 2025.

Maame is Cheikh Lô’s first album in a decade. It is an expansive and deeply personal work born from isolation, resilience, and spiritual devotion.

October 2025 Chart

  1. Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit
  2. Hawa & Kassé Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
  3. Africa Express – Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá – World Circuit
  4. Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
  5. The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings with Strings – Glitterbeat
  6. Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings
  7. Mustafa Said & Asil Ensemble – Maqam Pilgrims – Mapamundi Musica
  8. Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus
  9. Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
  10. Mahotella Queens – Buya Buya: Come Back – Umsakazo
  11. BaianaSystem – O Mundo Dá Voltas – Máquina de Louco
  12. Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, Benedicte Maurseth, Patrick Graham – Nordic Lights in Persian Sky – Glossa
  13. Mandé Sila – Live @ Levon Helm – Contre-Jour
  14. Cerys Hafana – Angel – Tak:til / Glitterbeat
  15. Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut
  16. Sidsel Walstad & Ibou Cissokho – Tamoo – Global Sonics
  17. Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten
  18. Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique
  19. Loko Gasy – Mifankatiava – AudioMaze
  20. Da Lata – Edge of Blue – Da Lata Music
  21. Kokoroko – Tuff Times Never Last – Brownswood Recordings
  22. Ben Aylon – Small Room in Dakar – Rhythm Space
  23. Luc Moindranzé Karioudja – Mon Balo – La Compagnie 4000
  24. Ahmed Mukhtar and Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Al-Hambra – ARC Music
  25. Eljuri – Así Es el Mundo – Manovill
  26. Anna Sato × Toshiyuki Sasaki – Life Goes On – Primitive Voice
  27. Kaabi Kouyaté – Tribute to Kandia – Buda Musique
  28. Kanazoé Orkestra – Balabeatz – Antipodes Music
  29. Värttinä – Kyly – Rockadillo
  30. Majid Bekkas, Nguyên Lê, Hamid Drake – Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XVII: Gnawa World Blues – ACT Music
  31. Pipo Romero – Alborada – Pipo Romero
  32. Brìghde Chaimbeul – Sunwise – Tak:til / Glitterbeat
  33. Denez – Toenn-Vor / Chants des Sept Mers – Arfolk
  34. Coco María / V.A. – New Dimensions in Latin Music – Club Coco
  35. Gidiki – Planinata – Gidiki
  36. Bindi Society – Falling in Light – X Dot 25 Music
  37. Matthieu Saglio & Camille Saglio – Al Alba – ACT Music
  38. Benedicte Maurseth – Mirra – Hubro / Grappa
  39. Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu Plays Mulatu – Strut
  40. Alan Kushan – Unforgotten Sketches – X Dot 25 Music

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: www.transglobalwmc.com




