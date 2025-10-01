Cheikh Lô Takes the Number One Spot on Transglobal World Music Chart for October 2025

The album Maame by Cheikh Lô has claimed the coveted number one spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for the month of October 2025.

Maame is Cheikh Lô’s first album in a decade. It is an expansive and deeply personal work born from isolation, resilience, and spiritual devotion.

October 2025 Chart

Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit Hawa & Kassé Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World Africa Express – Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá – World Circuit Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings with Strings – Glitterbeat Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings Mustafa Said & Asil Ensemble – Maqam Pilgrims – Mapamundi Musica Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global Mahotella Queens – Buya Buya: Come Back – Umsakazo BaianaSystem – O Mundo Dá Voltas – Máquina de Louco Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, Benedicte Maurseth, Patrick Graham – Nordic Lights in Persian Sky – Glossa Mandé Sila – Live @ Levon Helm – Contre-Jour Cerys Hafana – Angel – Tak:til / Glitterbeat Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut Sidsel Walstad & Ibou Cissokho – Tamoo – Global Sonics Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique Loko Gasy – Mifankatiava – AudioMaze Da Lata – Edge of Blue – Da Lata Music Kokoroko – Tuff Times Never Last – Brownswood Recordings Ben Aylon – Small Room in Dakar – Rhythm Space Luc Moindranzé Karioudja – Mon Balo – La Compagnie 4000 Ahmed Mukhtar and Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Al-Hambra – ARC Music Eljuri – Así Es el Mundo – Manovill Anna Sato × Toshiyuki Sasaki – Life Goes On – Primitive Voice Kaabi Kouyaté – Tribute to Kandia – Buda Musique Kanazoé Orkestra – Balabeatz – Antipodes Music Värttinä – Kyly – Rockadillo Majid Bekkas, Nguyên Lê, Hamid Drake – Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XVII: Gnawa World Blues – ACT Music Pipo Romero – Alborada – Pipo Romero Brìghde Chaimbeul – Sunwise – Tak:til / Glitterbeat Denez – Toenn-Vor / Chants des Sept Mers – Arfolk Coco María / V.A. – New Dimensions in Latin Music – Club Coco Gidiki – Planinata – Gidiki Bindi Society – Falling in Light – X Dot 25 Music Matthieu Saglio & Camille Saglio – Al Alba – ACT Music Benedicte Maurseth – Mirra – Hubro / Grappa Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu Plays Mulatu – Strut Alan Kushan – Unforgotten Sketches – X Dot 25 Music

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: www.transglobalwmc.com