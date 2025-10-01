Cheikh Lô Takes the Number One Spot on Transglobal World Music Chart for October 2025

The album Maame by Cheikh Lô has claimed the coveted number one spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for the month of October 2025.
Maame is Cheikh Lô’s first album in a decade. It is an expansive and deeply personal work born from isolation, resilience, and spiritual devotion.
October 2025 Chart
- Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit
- Hawa & Kassé Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
- Africa Express – Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá – World Circuit
- Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
- The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings with Strings – Glitterbeat
- Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings
- Mustafa Said & Asil Ensemble – Maqam Pilgrims – Mapamundi Musica
- Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus
- Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
- Mahotella Queens – Buya Buya: Come Back – Umsakazo
- BaianaSystem – O Mundo Dá Voltas – Máquina de Louco
- Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, Benedicte Maurseth, Patrick Graham – Nordic Lights in Persian Sky – Glossa
- Mandé Sila – Live @ Levon Helm – Contre-Jour
- Cerys Hafana – Angel – Tak:til / Glitterbeat
- Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut
- Sidsel Walstad & Ibou Cissokho – Tamoo – Global Sonics
- Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten
- Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique
- Loko Gasy – Mifankatiava – AudioMaze
- Da Lata – Edge of Blue – Da Lata Music
- Kokoroko – Tuff Times Never Last – Brownswood Recordings
- Ben Aylon – Small Room in Dakar – Rhythm Space
- Luc Moindranzé Karioudja – Mon Balo – La Compagnie 4000
- Ahmed Mukhtar and Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Al-Hambra – ARC Music
- Eljuri – Así Es el Mundo – Manovill
- Anna Sato × Toshiyuki Sasaki – Life Goes On – Primitive Voice
- Kaabi Kouyaté – Tribute to Kandia – Buda Musique
- Kanazoé Orkestra – Balabeatz – Antipodes Music
- Värttinä – Kyly – Rockadillo
- Majid Bekkas, Nguyên Lê, Hamid Drake – Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic XVII: Gnawa World Blues – ACT Music
- Pipo Romero – Alborada – Pipo Romero
- Brìghde Chaimbeul – Sunwise – Tak:til / Glitterbeat
- Denez – Toenn-Vor / Chants des Sept Mers – Arfolk
- Coco María / V.A. – New Dimensions in Latin Music – Club Coco
- Gidiki – Planinata – Gidiki
- Bindi Society – Falling in Light – X Dot 25 Music
- Matthieu Saglio & Camille Saglio – Al Alba – ACT Music
- Benedicte Maurseth – Mirra – Hubro / Grappa
- Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu Plays Mulatu – Strut
- Alan Kushan – Unforgotten Sketches – X Dot 25 Music
More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: www.transglobalwmc.com