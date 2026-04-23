Edinburgh Tradfest to Celebrate the traditional music of Scotland in May 2026

Edinburgh Tradfest will return from Friday, May 1, to Monday, May 11, 2026, with events scheduled at venues across the city. The festival will present traditional music and folk arts from Scotland and farther away, with a program that highlights established artists alongside emerging performers.

This year’s edition will feature concerts, workshops and special events, offering both performance-based and participatory formats. The schedule includes intimate gigs, larger concert presentations, and hands-on sessions focused on singing, songwriting and instrumental practice. In addition, the festival will include storytelling, film and cross-artform events that reflect the range and continuing relevance of traditional culture.

The opening night at Potterrow will feature Rura, the multi-award-winning Scottish group, performing material from across its 15-year catalog. Astro Bloc, one of Scotland’s newer acts, will also appear on the bill.

More info and tickets: edinburghtradfest.com