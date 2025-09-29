Guitar Riffs And Rights: Artivist Eljuri Presents “Así Es El Mundo”

Eljuri – Así es el Mundo (Manovill Records, 2025)

New York-based Hispanic singer, guitarist, and activist Cecilia Villar Eljuri has recently released Así Es El Mundo (This Is The Way Of The World). This gripping album pairs protest-minded lyrics with hook-driven songs and guitar-led arrangements. Ecuadorian pasillo, Afro-Cuban influences, and Spanish flamenco rumba rhythms intersect with roots reggae, funk, and rock, shaping a danceable set.

Eljuri, an Ecuador-born artist of Spanish and Lebanese heritage, is an excellent guitarist and emotive vocalist. She has also built a reputation as one of the most outspoken immigrant voices in the United States. Rather than an activist, Eljuri describes herself as an “artivist.” She helped organize Women’s Marches in New York City and led the Eljuri Concerts for Democracy in 2024, partnering with HeadCount, Spread The Vote, and Every Vote Counts to register voters.

Her Amplifying Voices For Social Activism team offers a free Eljuri Activism Toolkit at shows and online, providing resources for immediate civic engagement.

Themes on Así Es El Mundo address rising violence, nationalism, and systemic oppression in the U.S. and abroad. Eljuri is joined by longtime bandmates Alex Alexander (drums) and Winston Roye (bass).

“La Vida” opens the album. It is a call to break limits and move like a force of nature. “Life escapes us, life is fleeting,” Eljuri sings in Spanish, over a funky, danceable, guitar-fueled groove. Keyboardist Steve Sandberg (Ruben Blades, Celia Cruz) adds spark.

On “Karma,” Brazilian samba breezes while Spanish lyrics warn that crossing moral lines brings inescapable payback: “The soul is not for sale.” Guests include Steve Sandberg on keyboards and Brazil’s Cyro Baptista on pandeiro, surdo, and caxixi.

“Cambio (Change)” is an urgent push to confront lies and claim your power. “Change is coming, and you’re at the forefront!” rings the chorus, propelled by Eljuri’s searing guitar, her power trio, and guest Steve Sandberg. This is funky, hooky Latin pop built to move both feet and mind.

“Exprésate (Express Yourself)” offers a feel-good reminder that strength lives within. The lyrics champion self-care and fearless passion, pointing to personal action as the seed of a better society. Classic Eljuri: funk with a Middle Eastern bridge.

The title track “Así Es El Mundo (This Is The Way Of The World)” injects bossa nova. With Cyro Baptista on percussion, Eljuri portrays families torn apart and communities in peril, repeating, “We need to put an end to this!” Compassion, and action for children, takes center stage.

“Luz (Light)” is a moody ballad tracing the path from fear to resilience. Quiet reflection reveals the light within, and an uplifting ebow guitar solo seals the triumph. The inner flame refuses to dim.

“En Busca De La Paz (In Search Of Peace)” brings forward a bilingual reggae plea for healing and unity. Eljuri’s guitar mixes soulful lines with rhythmic attack as firm commands, “Stop!” denounce war, hatred, and oppression.

A steady, dance-driven beat on “Brisa Del Mar (Sea Breeze)” offers a route to release. Truth over fear, peace in small moments, a smile, a cup of coffee, then forward flight toward brighter horizons, carried by a sea breeze.

On “Fuerza (Power),” “Power to the people” is refocused as a groove-charged rally. Every step advances the community; no one backs down. The collective voice grows unstoppable, bound by solidarity and purpose.

“Money-Hungry” is sharp satire centered on greed and power. English lyrics sketch a world where profit eclipses humanity, while a rock groove underscores Eljuri’s rapid-fire roll call of world currencies.

Peruvian act Novalima rekindles “La Voz” from Eljuri’s Reflexion album as: “La Voz (Novalima Remix) (The Voice)” with a slinky, beat-rich update. Their Afro-Peruvian and DJ culture fusion interlaces with Eljuri’s vocals and Santana-like guitar, aligning on a shared mission: wield the voice for justice.

Musicians: Cecilia Villar Eljuri on lead vocals, electric and acoustic guitar, acoustic and electric tres, organ, synth, and electronic percussion; Alex Alexander on drums and percussion; Winston Roye on bass, harmony vocals; Teese Gohl on synth, organ, piano; Cyro Baptista on percussion; Steve Sandberg on piano; Jayden Dougher, Cecilia Villar Eljuri, Alexandra L. Gatje on chorus.